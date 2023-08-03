Odisha apprehends medium flood in Mahanadi system Thursday

The Odisha government has alerted the districts in the Mahanadi delta area as it apprehends a "medium" flood in the river system following heavy rains for three consecutive days in the state due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal, an official said on Thursday.

The administration has estimated that 9.5 lakh cusec of water will flow at Mundali near Cuttack by Thursday evening, up from 8.28 lakh cusec at about 12 noon, water resources department chief engineer Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty told reporters.

Thursday night is crucial for Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri districts located in the Mahandi delta area, he said.

The state special relief commissioner Satyabrata Sahu has meanwhile alerted the collectors of these districts along with those of Angul and Nayagarh to take precautionary measures and guard weak embankments. He has also rushed NDRF, ODRAF and fire services teams in 15 districts for rescue operations.

“We are anticipating a small to medium range flood in Mahanadi river system as the upper catchment areas near Barmul have received a huge amount of water. By 12 noon of Thursday around 8.28 lakh cusec water was flowing and it has been on a rising trend. We expect the volume of flow will increase to 9.5 lakh cusec by evening.