Odisha battered by heavy rain as deep depression triggers floods, landslides

Heavy rain batters Odisha, with 24 places recording over 100 mm and Tentulikhunti receiving 395 mm as a deep depression triggers widespread disruption

Around 10,000 people are evacuated to 200 relief centres as rivers cross danger marks and authorities deploy ODRAF and Fire Service teams

Landslides, flooding and fallen trees disrupt connectivity, damaging roads and rail tracks and causing waterlogging in several areas, including Berhampur

A deep depression battered Odisha with heavy rain on Friday, forcing authorities to shut schools and evacuate around 10,000 people as rivers swelled, landslides blocked roads and railway tracks, and waterlogging disrupted normal life across several districts.

At least 24 places recorded more than 100 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, with Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district receiving the highest rainfall at 395 mm. Nandahandi recorded 344 mm, while Boriguma in Koraput received 307.8 mm.

The weather system, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast a day earlier, entered Odisha and brought heavy to very heavy rain across southern parts of the state. Six districts in southern Odisha were severely affected, while parts of western and coastal Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, also reported disruptions.

Around 10,000 people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas in southern and western Odisha have been moved to 200 relief centres as the state braces for another spell of flooding. Odisha has already witnessed two rounds of floods since the beginning of the monsoon season.