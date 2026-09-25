Odisha battered by heavy rain as deep depression triggers floods, landslides
Around 10,000 people evacuated to 200 relief centres as rivers cross danger marks and authorities deploy ODRAF and Fire Service teams
Heavy rain batters Odisha, with 24 places recording over 100 mm and Tentulikhunti receiving 395 mm as a deep depression triggers widespread disruption
Around 10,000 people are evacuated to 200 relief centres as rivers cross danger marks and authorities deploy ODRAF and Fire Service teams
Landslides, flooding and fallen trees disrupt connectivity, damaging roads and rail tracks and causing waterlogging in several areas, including Berhampur
A deep depression battered Odisha with heavy rain on Friday, forcing authorities to shut schools and evacuate around 10,000 people as rivers swelled, landslides blocked roads and railway tracks, and waterlogging disrupted normal life across several districts.
At least 24 places recorded more than 100 mm of rain in the 24 hours till 8.30 am, with Tentulikhunti in Nabarangpur district receiving the highest rainfall at 395 mm. Nandahandi recorded 344 mm, while Boriguma in Koraput received 307.8 mm.
The weather system, which made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast a day earlier, entered Odisha and brought heavy to very heavy rain across southern parts of the state. Six districts in southern Odisha were severely affected, while parts of western and coastal Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, also reported disruptions.
Around 10,000 people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas in southern and western Odisha have been moved to 200 relief centres as the state braces for another spell of flooding. Odisha has already witnessed two rounds of floods since the beginning of the monsoon season.
Authorities said water levels in the Jalaka and Budhabalanga rivers in Balasore, and the Baitarani and Kani rivers in Jajpur, have crossed their danger marks, raising concerns over further flooding.
The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) has deployed 33 rescue teams, while more than 300 Fire Service teams have been engaged in clearing roads blocked by uprooted trees and landslides.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the deep depression has weakened into a depression and is currently centred over south interior Odisha, adjoining Chhattisgarh. The system was located over Nuapada district, around 90 km from Titlagarh, 100 km from Bhawanipatna, 110 km from Kanker in Chhattisgarh and 120 km from Raipur.
The IMD said the system is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards while maintaining its intensity for the next 12 hours before weakening into a well-marked low-pressure area over the following 12 hours.
The heavy rain has caused widespread damage and disrupted connectivity. In Kandhamal district, a landslide at Kalinga Ghat brought down nearly 200 metres of a guard wall, while boulders fell onto NH-16 at Bada Ghati in Khallikote, disrupting traffic.
Several roads in the ghats of Mohana in Gajapati district and parts of Malkangiri were blocked by landslides. Rayagada also reported multiple road blockages caused by uprooted trees.
Landslides on railway tracks disrupted train services in the Rayagada division of the East Coast Railway zone. Officials also reported road connectivity being cut off in several affected areas.
Several parts of Berhampur city remained waterlogged, adding to the disruption caused by the intense spell of rain.
With PTI inputs