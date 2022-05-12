Odisha CM asks officials to plan for reducing forest fire cases

He has also asked the forest officers to prepare a concrete roadmap for improving the health of state forests and enhancing the living standards of the forest fringe villagers.



"In spite of the difficult situation due to the pandemic, our forest cover has improved in the last two years as per India State of Forests Report- 2021," said the Chief Minister.



"We have added the highest number of mangrove forests in the country and third highest in total increase of forest cover between 2019 and 2021. This has been possible due to constant support of our people, the Vana Surakhya Samiti (VSS) members and tireless effort of forest staff in the field", he said.



Calling upon the officials to work towards continuing this trend in the years to come, he said that afforestation is a key component for providing employment to people in forest fringe villages. Patnaik advised the officials to rope in women Self Help Groups (SHGs) for raising seedlings for the forest department.