Odisha CM inducts 3 new Cabinet Ministers

According to sources, the Chief Minister may also make changes in the portfolios of some ministers soon.



However, who will be the next Speaker of the State Assembly has not yet been cleared. The probable names for Speaker's posts making the rounds are: Prafulla Samal, Debi Prasad Mishra, Amar Prasad Satpathy, Snehangini Chhuria and Badri Narayan Patra.



Naveen Patnaik had effected a complete reshuffle of his Cabinet last time in June 2022. So, this was the second reshuffle of his Cabinet in this term.