Odisha CM launches AMLAN to eradicate anaemia

The programme will benefit about 1.37 crore people, which includes pregnant women, lactating mothers, women of reproductive age group, adolescents and children, he said.



Patnaik further said that the major interventions under the programme are strengthening iron and folic acid supplementation, testing for haemoglobin, treatment of anaemic cases, capacity building of service providers and social behaviour change communication.



This programme will be rolled out in 55,000 government and government-aided schools and 74,000 Anganwadi Centres across the state, he informed.