Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik faces Opposition flak for receiving Rs 291 crore from unknown sources

After a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) claimed that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received Rs 291 crore funds from unknown sources during the financial year 2021-22, the opposition BJP and Congress in Odisha targeted the ruling party.



As per the ADR report, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has received funds over Rs 291 crore from unknown sources during the financial year 2021-22, which is the second-highest regional party in the country.

Unknown sources contributed 94.73 percent of the BJD's annual income of Rs 307.29 crore.



Armed with the report, BJP chief whip in Odisha Assembly Mohan Majhi said that the ADR report indicates rampant corruption in the state government. As there is no transparency, such a huge amount of 'benami fund' is transferred to the account of the ruling party, he said.



