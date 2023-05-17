Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik faces Opposition flak for receiving Rs 291 crore from unknown sources
Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has received funds over Rs 291 crore from unknown sources during the financial year 2021-22, which is the second-highest regional party in the country
After a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) claimed that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) received Rs 291 crore funds from unknown sources during the financial year 2021-22, the opposition BJP and Congress in Odisha targeted the ruling party.
As per the ADR report, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has received funds over Rs 291 crore from unknown sources during the financial year 2021-22, which is the second-highest regional party in the country.
Unknown sources contributed 94.73 percent of the BJD's annual income of Rs 307.29 crore.
Armed with the report, BJP chief whip in Odisha Assembly Mohan Majhi said that the ADR report indicates rampant corruption in the state government. As there is no transparency, such a huge amount of 'benami fund' is transferred to the account of the ruling party, he said.
"I think a small amount has been mentioned in the ADR report. If we go beyond the ADR report, we will find that thousands of crores of rupees transferred to the account of the BJD. This was reflected during recently held by-elections," Majhi alleged.
Similarly, senior Congress leader Suresh Routray alleged that the ruling party has been collecting huge amounts of funds from the big industries and corporates. "As the party has been in power since 2000, big corporates are giving them donations without disclosing their identity," he said.
Reacting to the opposition's allegations, BJD MLA Dhruba Sahoo said, "We are properly filing our annual income and return to the Election Commission of India and Income Tax Department each year on time."
