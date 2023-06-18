Odisha confirms first heat wave related death

As Odisha continues to reel under hot and humid weather conditions, the state government confirmed the first heat wave related death and sanctioned an ex gratia of Rs 50,000 for the deceased's family, a top official said.

The victim is a middle-aged person from Balasore district, a senior official at the Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office said on Sunday, adding that the state has so far received allegations of 20 deaths due to heat waves.

“So far, we have received information on 20 alleged heat wave fatalities. One death has been confirmed so far from Balasore district. The others are being inquired by the collectors,” the official said, adding Rs 50,000 will be paid to bereaved families in case of death due to heat waves.