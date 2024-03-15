Odisha: Congress promises farm loan waiver, Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance

Ahead of the Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, the Congress on Friday, 15 March, unveiled its manifesto and a 10-point guarantee card, promising several key initiatives for people of the state.

The party released its manifesto and guarantee card in the presence of AICC Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar, state president Sarat Pattanayak, and OPCC manifesto committee chairman Panchanan Kanungo.

Addressing the media, Kumar said if the party comes to power, they will increase the paddy MSP to Rs 3,000 per quintal by providing a bonus.

The party also pledged to waive farm loans, provide a pension of Rs 2,000 per month to farmers and agricultural labourers above 60 years old, and offer employment to five lakh youths with an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for three years.

"We will provide employment to five lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for three years. The party will also ensure that only local youths will be employed in the industries of the state," Kumar said.

Additionally, the party vowed to provide loans up to Rs 25 lakh without a mortgage for setting up micro and small industries for all graduates.