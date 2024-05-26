Odisha Diary: An unravelling NDA alliance and a jittery post-poll scenario

The stepped-up attack by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and his Man Friday, bureaucrat-turned-politician V.K. Pandian, is fuelling speculation of a political witch-hunt likely to be launched against Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders in case the BJP-led NDA manages to secure a third term at the Centre.

Political analyst Sabita Mohanty says, “Given the kind of vitriolic campaign the two parties have engaged in, the chances of a patch-up between them after the results appear remote, irrespective of who wins. The politics of vendetta may take centre-stage.”

On one hand, the BJP has made it virtually impossible for the BJD to remain in the NDA. On the other hand, the threat of a witch-hunt may be used to arm-twist the BJD to stay on. If the BJP fails to secure a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha, it can no longer take the BJD’s support for granted.

In the 2019 general election, the BJD had bagged 12 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP eight and the Congress one. In 2014, the BJP won just one seat while the Naveen Patnaikled BJD secured all the rest.

In 2024, the BJP is making a concerted bid to increase its tally in Odisha to compensate for losses elsewhere, which explains its downand- dirty campaign in the state.

The buzz among the people is that a government led by Modi and Shah could rake up the multi-crore mining scam and the Ponzi scandal that hit the state between 2012 and 2014—the latter resulting in the arrest of senior BJD leaders including two MLAs who were denied tickets in 2019.