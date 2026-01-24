Odisha district order banning non-veg sales on Republic Day sparks backlash
Koraput collector’s directive prompts accusations of infringement on personal liberty and calls for immediate withdrawal
A district collector’s order in Odisha prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day has sparked controversy, with residents describing the move as an infringement on personal freedom.
On Friday, Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan issued a directive asking tehsildars, block development officers and civic body officials to issue notifications in their areas banning the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian products on 26 January, ahead of the district’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.
The order appears to be the first such restriction in Odisha, prompting questions from locals about the rationale behind the ban. The collector did not respond to calls and messages seeking clarification.
Officials familiar with the matter said the order may have stemmed from concerns raised during a preparatory meeting, where some attendees complained about non-vegetarian food being sold in urban areas while students participated in patriotic march-pasts.
“The district collector might have taken it seriously and issued such a ridiculous order,” one official said.
Koraput, a predominantly tribal region where Scheduled Tribes account for more than half the population, has seen strong public opposition to the directive. Citizens have demanded its immediate withdrawal, arguing that it unfairly targets local dietary habits and undermines personal choice.
The order has reignited debate over the appropriateness of imposing dietary restrictions in the name of national celebrations, particularly in regions where non-vegetarian food is culturally significant. As the controversy grows, officials have yet to indicate whether the directive will be revised or rescinded.
With agency inputs
