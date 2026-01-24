Odisha district order banning non-veg sales on Republic Day sparks backlash

A district collector’s order in Odisha prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian food items on Republic Day has sparked controversy, with residents describing the move as an infringement on personal freedom.

On Friday, Koraput District Collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan issued a directive asking tehsildars, block development officers and civic body officials to issue notifications in their areas banning the sale of meat, chicken, fish, eggs and other non-vegetarian products on 26 January, ahead of the district’s 77th Republic Day celebrations.

The order appears to be the first such restriction in Odisha, prompting questions from locals about the rationale behind the ban. The collector did not respond to calls and messages seeking clarification.