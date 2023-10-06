Odisha gears up for possible cyclones in Oct, Nov

As the months of October and November are considered the “cyclone period” in Odisha, the state government has started preparation for the possible calamity.

Chief Secretary P K Jena, who presided over a high-level meeting in Bhubaneswar, has directed district collectors and department secretaries to remain alert for 45 days from October 10, an official said on Friday.

While attending the meeting, director of the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas, informed the state government that the southwest monsoon is likely to be withdrawn by October 10.

Favourable weather conditions are created for cyclones in the Bay of Bengal within 45 days from the departure of monsoon in the state.

Therefore, the state needs to remain vigilant for 45 days from October 10 as most of the cyclones were formed within that period in the past, Biswas told the state government.