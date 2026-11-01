Odisha govt orders evacuation as fresh cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal

Odisha orders evacuations as a potential severe cyclone, with winds up to 120 kmph, is forecast to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on 3 November

Southern Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on 3–4 November, raising concerns over flooding and strong winds

NDRF and ODRAF teams are on standby, while vulnerable residents are being shifted to shelters and fishermen warned to stay off the sea from 2–4 November

The Odisha government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and hilly terrain as a fresh cyclone developing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on 3 November, officials said.

The state administration has stepped up preparedness measures, particularly in southern districts, which are still dealing with the impact of cyclone 'Arnab' that triggered heavy rainfall and flooding in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early Sunday and was likely to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next six hours.

The weather system is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by 2 November.