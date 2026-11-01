Odisha govt orders evacuation as fresh cyclone threat looms over Bay of Bengal
Southern Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on 3–4 November, raising concerns over flooding and strong winds
Odisha orders evacuations as a potential severe cyclone, with winds up to 120 kmph, is forecast to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on 3 November
Southern Odisha is likely to receive heavy rainfall on 3–4 November, raising concerns over flooding and strong winds
NDRF and ODRAF teams are on standby, while vulnerable residents are being shifted to shelters and fishermen warned to stay off the sea from 2–4 November
The Odisha government has ordered the evacuation of people living in low-lying areas and hilly terrain as a fresh cyclone developing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on 3 November, officials said.
The state administration has stepped up preparedness measures, particularly in southern districts, which are still dealing with the impact of cyclone 'Arnab' that triggered heavy rainfall and flooding in Ganjam and Gajapati districts.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression early Sunday and was likely to develop into a cyclonic storm within the next six hours.
The weather system is expected to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by 2 November.
The IMD said the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur by the morning of 3 November, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 100-110 kmph and gusts reaching 120 kmph.
Under its influence, southern Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations on 3 and 4 November.
The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a warning for southern Odisha districts for 2 and 3 November, forecasting rainfall between 7 cm and 20 cm. These areas were already affected by cyclone 'Arnab', which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on 28 October.
The IMD has also warned of strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, from the evening of 2 November. Wind speeds may increase to 50-60 kmph, with gusts reaching 70 kmph, on 3 November before gradually weakening the following day.
Reviewing the preparedness measures, Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari chaired a meeting on Saturday to assess arrangements for evacuation, relief and rescue operations in view of the potential cyclone and heavy rainfall.
The Ganjam district administration has directed officials to ensure adequate stocks of food, drinking water and other essential supplies in areas vulnerable to flooding and waterlogging.
Block Development Officers (BDOs) and tehsildars have been instructed to prepare detailed contingency plans and relocate people living in high-risk areas to safe shelters by Sunday night, according to an official statement.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from 2 to 4 November.
Meanwhile, personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been kept on standby in vulnerable areas to respond to any emergency.
With PTI inputs