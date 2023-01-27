Odisha politics: Here's why a new coalition might be taking shape

Odisha is likely to witness a new political coalition comprising all parties opposed to the BJD, BJP and Congress ahead of the 2024 general elections, former chief minister Giridhar Gamang’s son Sishir said.

The father-son duo quit the BJP on Wednesday and announced they would soon join the Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) headed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Although he did not mention the date of their joining the BRS, he said on Thursday that the party intends to field candidates in all the 147 assembly constituencies and 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha.