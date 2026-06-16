Odisha: NHRC steps in after 12-year social boycott delays woman's last rites

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an explanation from the Odisha government over the alleged social ostracisation of a family in Sundargarh district, a case that reportedly culminated in an elderly woman's last rites being delayed because villagers refused to assist her bereaved daughter.

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports, the rights panel on Monday issued a notice to the state's chief secretary, directing the government to submit a detailed report within two weeks.

According to the NHRC, the woman, a resident of Mahuldiha village in Sundargarh, had allegedly lived under a social boycott for nearly 12 years. The ostracisation reportedly continued even after her death, with villagers refusing to participate in or support the performance of her final rites.

"The allegations, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights," the commission said, while seeking an account of the circumstances that led to the incident and the steps taken by authorities.