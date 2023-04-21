Odisha: No Eid prayers at Eidgah in Sambalpur

As curfew continues to remain in force in Sambalpur city since April 14 midnight, the district administration has decided not to allow Eid congregation at the Eidgah in Sambalpur, but the believers can offer prayers in mosques.

Though the curfew has been relaxed by 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm following improvement of the situation, the district administration at a meeting requested members of the minority community to offer namaz in mosques instead of congregating at the Eidgah this year, an official said.

Members of the community agreed to the proposal and gave an assurance to the authorities that they will instead offer namaz at 10 mosques across the city.