Odisha rejects remission plea of Graham Staines murder convict Dara Singh

The Odisha government on Thursday informed the Supreme Court that it had rejected the remission application filed by Ravindra Pal, also known as Dara Singh, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Australian missionary Graham Stuart Staines and his two minor sons in 1999.

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Vijay Bishnoi allowed Singh two weeks to amend his petition and challenge the state government’s decision.

“You take whatever grounds you want to take to challenge it. Amend your petition and then argue,” the bench told Singh’s counsel.

The court noted that a copy of the rejection order had been provided to the petitioner’s lawyer.

“The counsel representing the petitioner prays for and is allowed two weeks to file an appropriate amendment application,” the bench said, listing the matter for further hearing after three weeks.