Odisha seeks FBI's help on Minister's murder case

Speaking for the first time on the brutal murder of Odisha Minister Naba Kishore Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the state crime branch is seeking the help of the US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as they have the best expertise in behavioural analysis in such cases.



Patnaik made the announcement following a ruckus by the Opposition BJP and Congress in the state Assembly.



"We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to facilitate an evaluation of the behavior of the accused by the behavioral support unit of the FBI of the US," the Chief Minister said.



On January 29, Naba Kishore Das, then Health Minister was fired at by an ASI Gopal Das.



Despite best efforts, the Minister could not be saved.



The accused officer was immediately dismissed from service.



In view of the sensitive nature of this incident, a crime branch investigation was ordered immediately.