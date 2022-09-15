Odisha to collect fine against vehicles without HSRP from October 1

In case the vehicle is not affixed with HSRP within the scheduled date mentioned above, e-challan will be issued against the offending vehicle and attract a fine of Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 under Section 192 of MV Act, 1988, he warned.



Patra further informed that old number plates are easy to tamper with and can be misused by thieves. However, the HSRP plates come with a non-removable snap-lock and are difficult to replace. These plates are tamper-proof and come with two non-reusable locks, he added.



The state transport department has made affixation of HSRP mandatory since June 1, 2022 for all classes of old vehicles which were registered prior to April 1, 2019. Earlier, the HSRP has already been made mandatory for all new vehicles registered on or after April 1, 2019.