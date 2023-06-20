Odisha train tragedy: Rly says none of its staff is missing/absconding

The South Eastern Railway (SER) on Tuesday clarified that none of its staff is missing or absconding and all are cooperating with the CBI in its probe into a triple-train mishap in Odisha.



"There are some media reports that one of the staff is missing/absconding. However, it is to be clarified that all the staff are part of CBI and CRS enquiry. None of the staff are missing/absconding," the SER said in a statement.