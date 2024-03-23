Of private zoos and the big fat Indian (pre)wedding

Chartered aircraft flew invited guests to Jamnagar Air Force base from Delhi and Mumbai. The airport was designated an international airport and elaborate instructions were given on what to carry and what to leave behind. A ‘mood board’ was shared for each day’s dress code and make-up artists and hair stylists were made available for each of the approximately 1,000 guests. Media reported 2,500 ‘dishes’ to choose from.

The three-day pre-wedding celebrations (the actual wedding is scheduled for June) of Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant had both people and the media swooning for details. India’s richest man, who owns many of the TV channels, obliged by allowing his son to give interviews to fawning TV anchors.

It was, as Pratap Bhanu Mehta put it in The Indian Express, an ‘enticing script’, with ‘the perfect blend of wealth, power, glamour, family values, piety’.

Playing out on the sidelines of this extravaganza across media was a cringeworthy clip of a TV news anchor (who fancies himself as an investigative journalist) tucking into the food being cooked for elephants at the Ambanis’ private zoo in Jamnagar. (The compassionate groom has apparently taken upon himself the task of ‘rescuing’ animals, especially pachyderms, healthy, old, injured or abandoned.)

The TV anchor declared that the khichdi being cooked for the elephants tasted better than his lunch, and since the elephants were also being given watermelon juice and an assortment of sweet laddoos, it was perhaps tempting to taste and tell.

Pests in the ‘independent’ media, however, played spoilsport and raised disconcerting questions. Why was a private zoo allowed in the first place, they asked (silly question, because in Bharat, the rich are above the law). A few reminded us of Mohammed Arif in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, who nursed an injured sarus crane back to good health, only to find that it would not go back to the wild.

The sarus crane accompanied Arif everywhere, often flying behind his motorcycle. Wildlife authorities woke up to media reports and took the crane away and confined it to an enclosure. But then Arif was not India’s richest man.

The artificial jungle at Moti Khavdi, 35 kilometres from Jamnagar on the India–Pakistan border, is a marvel. It is said to have 10 million trees and Asia’s largest mango orchard. The zoo also looks after 181 elephants donated to a religious trust by ‘circuses, temples and individuals’.

There have been protests reported from Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Tripura and Odisha against alleged illegal transportation of elephants, including tuskers, to Gujarat. The Tripura High Court appointed an eight-member fact-finding committee headed by a former judge, while Odisha’s forest department initiated an inquiry into the fake NOCs (no-objection certificates) used for transporting elephants out of the state.

Protesters in Guwahati objected to the transfer of protected animals from their government zoo to the world’s largest private zoo in Jamnagar. Citing the annual report 2022–23 of the Trust managing it, a Newslaundry report pointed out that 1,461 out of the total of 3,889 animals were endangered and protected.

The CZA (Central Zoo Authority) has allowed the import of 286 animals of 17 species from a zoo in Mexico. This includes 50 hybrid Bengal tigers, 50 hybrid lions and American flamingos, 16 anteaters (eight each of two different kinds), 12 African cheetahs, 10 jaguars and as many leopards, cougars, ocelots, margays, Mexican hairy dwarf porcupines, jaguarundis, American black bears, bobcats, Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth, and eight brown bears.

---