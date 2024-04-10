Offences under POCSO Act cannot be set aside on basis of compromise: Allahabad HC

Declining to quash the proceedings initiated under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the Allahabad High Court has held that the offences lodged under the Act cannot be set aside solely on the basis of a compromise between the accused and the prosecutrix victim.

Dismissing a petition filed by one Sanjeev Kumar, an accused under POCSO Act, Justice Samit Gopal observed, "Once the consent of the minor prosecutrix victim is immaterial for registration of offence, then such consent shall still remain immaterial for all practical purposes at all the stages including for compromise."

The court further added, "Merely because the minor prosecutrix has later on agreed to enter into a compromise with the applicant, (it) would not be sufficient to quash the proceedings under the POCSO Act."

The accused petitioner had sought setting aside of summoning and cognisance orders as well as seeking a stay on criminal proceedings going on before the special judge, POCSO Act, at Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without women's consent) and other sections of the IPC and 3/4 of the POCSO Act, which was earlier lodged at the Bilariganj police station of the Azamgarh district.