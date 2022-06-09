Offenders responsible for insulting Prophet Muhammad will be dealt with, NSA assures Iran

According to the Ministry, the Minister, during his meetings with top Indian officials, "reiterated the point that India's Muslim community has played a major share in the progress and development of India and this valuable characteristic of the Muslim community is a result of the efforts and presence of Muslim scholars".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by India's government, nation and Muslim community. The relations between India and Iran are strong and expanding, and in this regard, the presence of India's scholars and Muslims is a firm pillar of these relations," Amir Abdollahian was quoted as saying in a meeting of Muslim religious leaders here on Wednesday.

While condemning the remarks, he said that 'India has been a land of compassion and tolerance and is always a refuge and a front for different viewpoints".

"Therefore, such raucous clamour neither suits India nor is rooted in India, and surely followers of all religions in the Indian territory oppose such comments," the Ministry statement cited the Minister as further saying.

On Wednesday, Amir Abdollahian met Doval, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.