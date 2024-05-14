Official dies in fire at income tax CR building in Delhi

A 46-year-old man working as office superintendent died after a massive fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, they received a PCR call in the afternoon regarding a fire on the third floor in the CR building in the city's ITO area.

"The fire department and police personnel rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control and a total of seven people were rescued. A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and later declared dead in hospital. He was working as an office superintendent," a senior police officer said, adding that forensic teams were at the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said seven people — five men and two women — were rescued and one person who received minor injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old police headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.