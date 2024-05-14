Official dies in fire at income tax CR building in Delhi
Delhi Fire Services says seven people were rescued and one person treated for minor injuries in nearby hospital
A 46-year-old man working as office superintendent died after a massive fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building in Delhi on Tuesday, police said.
According to the police, they received a PCR call in the afternoon regarding a fire on the third floor in the CR building in the city's ITO area.
"The fire department and police personnel rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control and a total of seven people were rescued. A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and later declared dead in hospital. He was working as an office superintendent," a senior police officer said, adding that forensic teams were at the spot.
The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said seven people — five men and two women — were rescued and one person who received minor injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old police headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.
"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," DFS officials said.
According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on a window ledge while escaping the fire. The firefighters helped them descend using ladders.
"I received information at 4.00 pm that total seven people — five men and two women — were rescued safely by DFS from the third floor of the building. The process of dousing the flames is still ongoing," DFS chief Atul Garg said.
"As firefighters reached the spot, they evacuated the building. We had to use gas masks owing to toxic fumes, but all those who were in the building were rescued safely. We have informed the local police for further investigation into the matter to know the actual cause of the fire," he said.
