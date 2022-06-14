Officials of private hospitals in Kerala, Andhra summoned over Tamil Nadu embryo racket

According to a charge sheet filed by the team, the victim's mother was the kingpin of the racket. She was separated from her husband and was in love with another person.



She then forced her daughter to get impregnated by this person and using the services of a woman agent, Malathi, the mother sold the girl's embryos five or six times.



The Erode police and Tamil Nadu health department conducted a probe after the girl complained that she was forced into sexual harassment and had to undergo the trauma after her mother put pressure on her.



Police found that the girl was taken to hospitals in Perundurai, Tiruchi, Erode, Hosur, and Salem and the investigation team has taken reports from these private hospitals and fertility clinics.