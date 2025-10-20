Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal booked for abetment to suicide in Bengaluru

The detailed note, later recovered by the family, allegedly outlines a pattern of mental distress and claims of harassment by superiors, alongside accusations of misconduct within the company. The family further alleged that Ola’s HR department failed to clarify certain unexplained financial transfers to Aravind’s account, deepening their suspicions.

A senior investigating officer confirmed that notices have been issued to all those named in the FIR.

“They have submitted written explanations, and further investigation is in progress,” the officer said, adding that Ola is yet to issue an official statement.

However, in a response shared with the media, an Ola spokesperson expressed sorrow over the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time.”

The company noted that Aravind had worked with Ola Electric for over three and a half years, based at its Bengaluru headquarters, and that no complaints or grievances regarding harassment were ever raised during his tenure.

“His role did not involve direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” the spokesperson added.

Ola also confirmed that it has challenged the FIR’s registration before the Karnataka High Court, where protective orders have been granted in its favor.

To assist Aravind’s family, the company said it had facilitated full and final financial settlements immediately, reiterating its cooperation with authorities.

“Ola Electric remains committed to upholding a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all its employees,” the statement concluded.

The unfolding case has once again ignited debate over mental health in India’s high-pressure startup ecosystem — where ambition, success, and silence too often intertwine.

With IANS inputs