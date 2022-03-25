Ola to acquire financial services firm Avail Finance

With this acquisition, Ola Financial Services will further strengthen its play in the credit underserved segments that comprise blue collar workers such as Ola's driver partner ecosystem. The deal is subject to shareholder approval.



"Ola will leverage Avail Finance's products and capabilities which will strengthen Ola's lending business and help Ola expand into Neo Banking products. Ola's fintech business will be augmented by Avail Finance's strong leadership team with experience in the consumer lending industry, along with a strong technical team across tech, product and design, Data Science and Analytics amongst others," the company said in a statement.



With this expansion Ola will be able to cross-sell multiple lending products to its large driver partner base; providing them a one stop destination for all their financial needs.