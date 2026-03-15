Om Birla trolled for displaying PM Modi's letter after surviving no-confidence motion

Om Birla faced a wave of trolling on the social media platform X after surviving a no-confidence motion earlier this week through a voice vote, with several users mocking the parliamentary procedure used to reject the opposition’s demand for a division.

The backlash followed Birla’s post on X that displayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'congratulatory letter', in which he described the outcome as a reaffirmation of parliamentary rules and democratic processes.

However, many users responded with sarcastic comments and memes questioning the handling of the vote, particularly the decision not to hold a formal division count despite opposition demands.

Sarcastic reactions flood social media

Several posts mocking the outcome gained traction online.

One user wrote:

“Voice vote se jeet gaye, ab division maangne waale ko suspend kar do!”

(Won by voice vote, now suspend the division-demanders!)

— FullTosss

Another post suggested the outcome owed more to political backing than procedure.

“Impeachment fail? No problem, Modiji ka patra hi enough hai!”

(Impeachment failed? No issue, Modi’s letter suffices!)

— bundelibro

Some users also joked about the reliance on voice votes in parliamentary proceedings.

“Birla ji, voice vote mein hi retirement plan bana lo, next time division pakka!”

(Birla ji, plan retirement on voice vote — next time division for sure!)

— biharialltheway