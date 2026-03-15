Om Birla trolled for displaying PM Modi's letter after surviving no-confidence motion
Sarcastic posts and memes question Speaker’s handling of proceedings as opposition alleges bias
Om Birla faced a wave of trolling on the social media platform X after surviving a no-confidence motion earlier this week through a voice vote, with several users mocking the parliamentary procedure used to reject the opposition’s demand for a division.
The backlash followed Birla’s post on X that displayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'congratulatory letter', in which he described the outcome as a reaffirmation of parliamentary rules and democratic processes.
However, many users responded with sarcastic comments and memes questioning the handling of the vote, particularly the decision not to hold a formal division count despite opposition demands.
Sarcastic reactions flood social media
Several posts mocking the outcome gained traction online.
One user wrote:
“Voice vote se jeet gaye, ab division maangne waale ko suspend kar do!”
(Won by voice vote, now suspend the division-demanders!)
— FullTosss
Another post suggested the outcome owed more to political backing than procedure.
“Impeachment fail? No problem, Modiji ka patra hi enough hai!”
(Impeachment failed? No issue, Modi’s letter suffices!)
— bundelibro
Some users also joked about the reliance on voice votes in parliamentary proceedings.
“Birla ji, voice vote mein hi retirement plan bana lo, next time division pakka!”
(Birla ji, plan retirement on voice vote — next time division for sure!)
— biharialltheway
Another comment alleged bias in the conduct of proceedings.
“Speaker safe, opposition gagged—business as usual in Modi’s Lok Sabha circus.”
— sam_ndian
Opposition parties had criticised the Speaker’s handling of the proceedings, alleging that microphones were muted and some members were not allowed to complete their speeches during the debate.
Birla had defended the conduct of the House, stating that the proceedings were carried out in accordance with established parliamentary rules.
Memes and online debate
Following the vote, memes featuring Birla’s reactions during parliamentary sessions circulated widely online, with captions referencing the voice vote procedure and the opposition’s demand for a division.
Some posts also revived older controversies involving the Speaker, with users referencing previous parliamentary disputes and political remarks.
Observers said the online reactions reflected the growing role of social media in shaping public commentary around parliamentary proceedings.
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