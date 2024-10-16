Congress backs Omar Abdullah govt, opts out of J&K cabinet

The Congress stayed out of the newly formed National Conference (NC) government in Jammu and Kashmir, despite being in an electoral alliance with the single-largest party.

NC leader Omar Abdullah was earlier on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, leading the first government since the region was downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, where Abdullah was joined by five of his party's lawmakers---Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma.

The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Despite the electoral alliance with the NC, the Congress, opted to stay away from being a part of the government. According to sources, the Congress was offered one ministerial berth but declined, requesting two positions instead.