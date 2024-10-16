Congress backs Omar Abdullah govt, opts out of J&K cabinet
According to sources, the Congress was offered one ministerial berth but declined, requesting two positions instead
The Congress stayed out of the newly formed National Conference (NC) government in Jammu and Kashmir, despite being in an electoral alliance with the single-largest party.
NC leader Omar Abdullah was earlier on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, leading the first government since the region was downgraded to a Union Territory in 2019.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar, where Abdullah was joined by five of his party's lawmakers---Sakina Masood (Itoo), Javed Dar, Javed Rana, Surinder Choudhary, and Satish Sharma.
The oath was administered by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.
Despite the electoral alliance with the NC, the Congress, opted to stay away from being a part of the government. According to sources, the Congress was offered one ministerial berth but declined, requesting two positions instead.
Instead the party decided to provide outside support to the NC government. The Congress party had contested on 32 seats with the NC as part of the INDIA alliance, and won 6 seats.
In a display of unity though, prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's K. Kanimozhi, NCP's Supriya Sule, CPI's D. Raja, and AAP's Sanjay Singh, attended the ceremony. Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti was also present.
After offering prayers at the Hazratbal shrine, Omar Abdullah remarked, "We look forward to working with the Government of India to solve the people's problems, beginning with the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir."
Abdullah, now the first elected leader of Jammu and Kashmir in over a decade, expressed hope that the Union Territory status would be temporary.
The NC secured a commanding victory in the recent assembly elections, winning 42 of the 90 seats. The party also has the support of four independent legislators, one AAP lawmaker, and the Congress. Abdullah's victory in the Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, after his loss in the Lok Sabha elections, marked a significant political comeback.
