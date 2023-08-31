Omar Abdullah to pay Rs 1.5L as maintenance to estranged wife: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to provide a monthly maintenance of Rs 1.5 lakh to his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah.

The order was delivered by Justice Subramonium Prasad, who also directed a monthly pay of Rs 60,000 to their son's education.

The case stems from a plea filed by Payal in July 2018, wherein she contested a trial court order from April 26, 2018.

The trial court had granted interim maintenance of Rs 75,000 per month to Payal Abdullah and Rs 25,000 for their son until he reaches the age of 18.