Omicron infected have significant immune response, can neutralise Omicron, Delta: ICMR

However, the study has a limitation of lesser participants in the unvaccinated group and the shorter window period post infection. "This could be the important reason for the low immune response specifically in the unvaccinated individuals against Omicron," it said.



The study was conducted on 39 Omicron-infected individuals, of which 25 had taken both the doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, eight people had taken double dose of Pfizer jab, while six were unvaccinated. Of the 39, 28 were foreign returnees and the rest their high-risk contacts.



"Our study demonstrated substantial immune response in the individuals infected with Omicron. The neutralising antibodies could effectively neutralise the Omicron and other variants of concern (VOCs), including the most prevalent Delta variant," the study stated.