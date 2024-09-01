On 1 October, youth of J-K will show Modi and co. exit door: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said "deception" is the only policy of the BJP for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and that they will show the door to "prime minister Narendra Modi and company" in the upcoming polls.

In his post on X, Kharge said the youth unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir was a staggering 28.2 per cent in March. "Deception is the only policy of the BJP for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir!" he said.

"Many exam paper leaks, bribes and rampant corruption have delayed hiring across departments for four years now. An astounding 65% of government department posts in Jammu & Kashmir remain vacant since 2019," Kharge claimed, adding that over 60,000 government daily wagers have been toiling for more than 15 years, earning a meagre Rs 300 per day.

"Despite their long-standing service, they remain on contract basis, even in essential departments such as Power, Public Health, and Engineering, highlighting the precarious nature of the job crisis," the Congress leader said.