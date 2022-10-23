On average, Haryana sees 100 stubble fires per day; farmers blame govt

Taking the lead, a handful of farmers are opting for traditional manual methods of harvesting that are enabling them to protect the environment by minimising burning of crop residue.



This is also helping the farmers earn additional income.



Farmers of several villages in Karnal district are not burning the wheat and paddy stubble. The reason -- they are manually harvesting it and selling it to other farmers for use as fodder.



In this way, each farmer is earning Rs 5,000 per acre from selling paddy straw, say agricultural experts.



The manual harvesting is helping meet the demand for dry fodder.



Since 2020 the state government's scheme "Mera Pani Meri Virasat" is helping to minimise the burning issue. Under the scheme, farmers are provided Rs 7,000 per acre if they diversify more than 50 per cent of the land that they use to grow paddy.



While the scheme is aimed at saving water, experts say crop diversification from rice will help the stubble problem.



Grower Naresh Kainth of Kurukshetra told IANS that the machines provided by the government are not easily available for management of stubble.



He said: "The farmers are aware about the ill-effects of stubble burning. They also fear action for violation. The solution to the problem lies with the government to incentivise small and marginal farmers for hiring or purchasing machines to manage the residue."



As per the government, a total of 72,777 machines have been provided to farmers through custom hiring centres and individually for stubble management in the past four years.



This year 7,146 machines have been made available and these include baling unit, super seeder and zero till seed-cum-fertilizer drill.



Like "Mera Pani Meri Virasat", the state has introduced "Kheti Khaali, Fir Bhi Khushali" scheme. The latter scheme fetches Rs 7,000 per acre incentive to farmers, if they do not grow any crop in their field during the paddy season.



In another push towards switching over to alternative crops in place of water guzzler crops, the government is providing Rs 10,000 as incentive to farmers adopting agroforestry for three years.



The schemes are basically aimed at saving water. Experts told IANS that crop diversification from rice will largely help solve the stubble problem.