On day of copter disasters, TMC, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have lucky escape

Actor and the Trinamool Congress' Ghatal MP Deepak 'Dev' Adhikari had a close shave on Friday when his helicopter caught fire soon after taking off from Malda helipad, forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing, police said.

Adhikari, popularly known to fans as Dev, was unharmed and later travelled by road to reach his subsequent destination in Raninagar for another election rally, officials said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee telephoned Dev and enquired about the situation. "It's natural that there will be a little trauma. This turbulence, smoke, and smell have a psychological effect on me. I called the CM and told her I didn't want to take the helicopter and instead would prefer the road to reach my next meeting at Raninagar in Murshidabad," Dev said.

Dev was in Malda to attend an election campaign for the candidate for Malda (Uttar) Lok Sabha constituency, Prasun Banerjee. The TMC MP said, "I survived with people's love and blessings. I saw death so closely... But I am fine now."

A senior officer of Malda Police told PTI that the fire could have been triggered owing to a technical glitch.