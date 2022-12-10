On Human Rights Day, a look at India’s surging human rights abuses

The adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is marked as Human Rights Day on December 10, and December 2023 will mark the 75th anniversary of its adoption by the United Nations General Assembly.

The 2022 observance will have "Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All" as its theme. “Dignity and equality in rights, has been under a sustained assault in recent years,” said the United Nations. “As the world faces challenges new and ongoing – pandemics, conflicts, exploding inequalities, morally bankrupt global financial system, racism, climate change – the values, and rights enshrined in the UDHR provide guideposts for our collective actions that do not leave anyone behind.”

However, the Indian society has been witnessing the ballooning of human rights abuses. The state led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has used repressive laws to silence critics by curbing freedom of expression both offline and online. Minorities continue to be attacked, especially Muslims, even as authorities failed to take action against BJP leaders who vilified Muslims and BJP supporters who engaged in violence.

India is ranked eighth among the countries that are at the highest risk for mass killing in 2022 and 2023, a US-based research organisation has said. (https://earlywarningproject.ushmm.org/reports/countries-at-risk-for-mass-killing-2022-23-early-warning-project-statistical-risk-assessment-results)