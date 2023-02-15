On Valentine's Day, Bajrang Dal turns moral police in UP

Reports of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists playing the role of moral police on Valentine's Day and harassing young couple poured in from western Uttar Pradesh.



Members of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal made couples who were sitting in a park in Moradabad tie rakhi to each other on Valentine's Day. They were later asked to leave the spot by the police at the park.



The right-wing activists said that "if these people are not married, they must be siblings and that is why they asked the woman to tie a rakhi to her brother."