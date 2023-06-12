On World Day Against Child Labour, no dearth of child labourers to rescue

Similarly on Sunday, the Gujarat government said that as many as 155 child labourers were rescued within the state in the year 2022, over 1,200 raids were conducted and action is currently being taken against the employers.

Satyarthi's organisation, BBA, was closely involved with the operation in Gujarat. Representatives said that it received a tip on its complaint cell about the child labourers working on the campus of the RK University in Rajkot. "Post-rescue, the children alleged that besides being made to work for such long hours, they were also subjected to physical and mental abuse by their managers," said the director of BBA, Manish Sharma.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Right (NCPCR) on Monday said that it has rescued 50 child labourers in Ludhiana, Punjab. "We are running a month-long campaign across India to liberate children from the clutches of child labour. The problem of child labour continues to pose a challenge before the nation. Government has been taking various pro-active measures to tackle this problem," NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo told Firstpost.

Six child labourers were rescued from hotels and garages in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on June 8. Three NGOs, Childline, Aas Organisation, and the Kailash Satyarthi Foundation along with the state labour department were involved in the raids. The rescued children informed the authorities that they were being made to work in hazardous conditions for 8–10 hours on a Rs 300 wage per day, reported the Free Press Journal.

The labour department in Noida rescued 25 child labourers and beggars with the help of Childline Noida and AHTUs on June 7.

Officials of the Juvenile Justice Board and the local police on Monday, June 12 rescued many children forced into begging in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.