Once afflicted by droughts, 'desert state' Rajasthan now awash with rain

Rajasthan, once known for drought, is not that dry now. The desert state has now joined the select few states, where it is raining more than normal. Within a month of monsoon, almost every area of Rajasthan has become waterlogged.

This season has received 80 per cent more rain than the normal rainfall so far. This is the highest in the whole country. Till now it has been believed that Rajasthan receives the least rainfall in the country, especially in the Thar desert districts. But in the last decade, this myth has also been broken.

According to the report of the Meteorological Department, in the last 12 years, not even a single year has passed when Rajasthan has received less rainfall than normal. Rajasthan was supposed to receive 206 mm of rain by now but in July itself this figure has crossed 370 mm.