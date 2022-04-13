One dead, 6 injured after speeding car hits multiple vehicles in Noida

A 32-year-old man was crushed to death while six others, including a 3-year-old child, sustained injuries after a rashly driven car struck two vehicles in Uttar Pardesh's Greater Noida, an official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Himanshu while his wife Priya (30) and son Krishna (3) are presently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. The other injured were Harsh Makkar (40), his wife Seema (35), one Ice Cream vendor Ranjeet Sarkar (32) and one pedestrian Varun Kashyap (35).