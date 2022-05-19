One dead, 6 injured in northeast Delhi factory fire

One person was charred to death while six received burn injuries when a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi on Thursday, an official said.



Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a call was received about the fire at around 12.15 p.m. in a factory located at Street No 23, New Mustafabad 33 ft. Road, Akbari Masjid of north east Delhi, after which six fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.



"A total of seven persons were rescued and rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, of which one succumbed to burn injuries while six are currently admitted," Garg said. Of the six injured one is said to be in a critical condition, he added.