One dead in Delhi plastic factory fire

"The fire was in the basement of the factory in which two people were injured. A minor explosion also took place," the official told IANS. Both the injured were rushed to nearby Maharshi Valmiki hospital where one of them was declared 'brought dead'.



The deceased was identified as Zuber while the injured who is still undergoing treatment at the hospital was named Anil (25). The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained and the inferno was brought under control in two hours around 12.35 p.m.