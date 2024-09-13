One dead, two injured after dargah wall collapses in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

Amidst rains in several parts of the national capital, a wall of a 'dargah' collapsed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Friday morning, 13 September leaving one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

A call regarding the incident was received at 7 am and three fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The official said that two persons were rescued but a few people were fear trapped under the debris of the wall.

Following the rescue operation, a man trapped under the debris was taken out. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, he added.