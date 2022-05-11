One held for attack on Punjab Police intel HQs in Mohali

.

IANS

May 10, 2022 11:32 PM

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the rocket launcher attack on the headquartes of Punjab Police's intelligence wing in Mohali, a person named Nishan Singh has been arrested with the help of inputs provided by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).



According to sources, Singh, a resident of Faridkot, was the person who had launched the attack on Monday.



A rocket-propelled grenade or RPG was fired from the street that shattered the window panes of Punjab Police's intelligence headquarters in Mohali.



"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Sector 77, SAS Nagar, at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," the police in Mohali had said in a statement.



Earlier in the day, a team of NIA visited Mohali and inspected the whole crime scene. The NIA believes that Khalistani groups are thriving in Punjab, whihc might have carried out the attack after doing recee of the area.



The RPG had landed on the third floor of the building, shattering the window panes and a portion of the false ceiling. It is said that an RPG-22 might have been used in the attack.



The preliminary probe has indicated that two car-borne persons might have been involved in the attack. A Swift Dezire car was reportedly spotted outside the intelligence wing headquartes before the attack.



The police are trying to gather CCTV footages from the nearby areas. A number of persons living in the neighborhood have been questioned.



"A terror unit of NIA is in touch with the Punjab Police. A few intelligence reports were issued stating that Khalistani outfits are active and they are planning to disturb peace in the area," said a source.