One held for provocative sloganeering in PFI rally in Kerala

Various PFI activists after hearing the news that Anzar has been taken into custody expressed their protests.



The PFI have also tried to play down the incident and they said the slogans were against Hindutva fascist and not against Hindus or Christians.



Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the soft stand taken by him and his government towards the PFI.



"It's really surprising.. it's been a few days since this incident occurred and not a word has been said by Vijayan or his political front. It's now clear that there is a secret pact between them and hence no action has come. This new found alliance has been active during election time," said Satheesan.