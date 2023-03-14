One killed, thousands homeless as major fire guts Mumbai's Malad slum

At least one person was killed and thousands rendered homeless as major fire swept through nearly 3,000 hutments in Appapada area of Anand Nagar in Mumbai's Malad east suburb here on Monday evening, the BMC Disaster Control said.



The fire was followed by some loud explosions, said to be of domestic cylinders, according to locals, and thick black smoke was seen billowing from the site that was visible several kms away in the north and south.



The BMC rushed at least 3 fire tenders and other teams to battle the conflagration for several hours.