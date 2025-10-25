One month of Sonam Wangchuk’s detention: Govt’s approach keeps Ladakhis on tenterhooks

It has been a month since prominent Ladakhi environmentalist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA). His detention, which continues without clear indication of release, has deepened concerns in Ladakh about the Centre’s intentions regarding statehood and constitutional safeguards for the Union Territory.

The central government’s approach toward Ladakh has so far been marked by contradictions. On one hand, New Delhi continues to reiterate its willingness to consider statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution—key demands of the LAB and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). To demonstrate this, the government has initiated formal talks with the two bodies, which together represent almost the entire political spectrum of Ladakh.

Yet, on the other hand, repression of those voicing these same demands has persisted. Wangchuk’s arrest under the NSA—a law meant to deal with threats to national security—has been widely perceived as an excess. Many in Ladakh view it as a message of intimidation to the movement that has been pressing for greater autonomy and constitutional protection since Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in 2019.

‘He has been silenced for speaking the truth’: Geetanjali Angmo

Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali Angmo, has challenged his arrest in the Supreme Court, calling it “a blatant misuse of power.” She alleges that the administration is now targeting her as well. “I am being followed everywhere. My phone is being monitored. It feels as if I too am under house arrest,” she told reporters in Leh earlier this week.

Geetanjali maintains that the allegations of incitement against her husband are completely baseless. “His speeches, which are available in the public domain, speak only of peace, non-violence, and the constitutional rights of Ladakhis,” she said. Recordings of these speeches have been submitted to the Supreme Court as evidence.

Meanwhile, a coordinated trolling campaign has emerged on social media platforms, with several pro-BJP handles targeting both Wangchuk and Geetanjali. Local observers say this online vilification mirrors the government’s larger attempt to discredit the movement by painting it as anti-national.

Despite the crackdown, dialogue between the Centre and Ladakhi representatives has resumed. The latest round of talks was held on October 22 at Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Home Ministry and members of both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance.

According to sources present at the meeting, the release of Sonam Wangchuk was raised as the first and foremost demand. However, home ministry officials told the delegation that the matter did not fall under their “jurisdiction” and that they would “convey the concern to the relevant authorities”.

Leh and Kargil leaders also reiterated their earlier demand for a judicial inquiry into the violence that broke out in Leh on September 24, in which four people were killed in firing by security forces. The government had initially hesitated to accept this demand, but finally agreed to a judicial probe—paving the way for renewed dialogue.

However, participants described the talks as largely inconclusive, with officials offering no specific commitments. The meeting ended with a general assurance that the “next round of talks would be held soon,” though no date has been fixed yet.

In Ladakh, public sentiment remains tense. While the administration has imposed restrictions on public gatherings, silent protests and candlelight vigils continue across Leh and Kargil. The movement’s leaders insist that their struggle will remain peaceful and democratic, but the detention of their most visible leader has cast a shadow over the process.

As one LAB member put it, “The government says it wants to empower the people of Ladakh, but it has jailed the very person who represents their voice.”

For now, the government’s contradictory signals—assurances of dialogue on one side and continued suppression on the other—leave Ladakh caught between hope and distrust, unsure of what lies ahead for its long-promised constitutional future.