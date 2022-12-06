One year of Nagaland killings: Black flag protests staged in 6 districts

Referring to the CID report on the Oting incident, the SIT also made various observations with regard to the manner in which the operation was carried out and pointed out the need to address those issues as it requested the appropriate authority for taking necessary action.



An official report had said earlier that the security force consisting of 31 personnel led by a Major-rank officer launched an operation in the Oting area on December 3 last year based on intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants there belonging to NSCN K-YA and ULFA.



On December 4, the operation team, which had laid an ambush at Longkhao between Upper Tiru and Oting village, opened fire at a white Bolero which was carrying eight civilians belonging to Oting village, most of whom were working as labourers in a coal mine at Tiru, without ensuring the specific identification of the victims.