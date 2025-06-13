ONGC well blowout in Assam: Uncontrolled gas release continues

Gas flowed out uncontrollably for the second day in a row on Friday from a crude well of energy major Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam's Sivasagar district after a blowout, officials said.

While ONGC has begun a detailed probe to find out the reason for the blowout on Thursday, an official of the state-run Maharatna company told PTI that the process to control the well is progressing.

"The situation remains the same as yesterday. The well has not caught fire yet and no one is injured in the incident. All emergency services have been pressed (into service) in the area," he added.

The incident took place at Well No RDS 147A of Rig No SKP 135 of Rudrasagar oil field of ONGC, located in Bhatiapar. A private firm SK Petro Services was operating the well on behalf of the state-run Maharatna company.

ONGC in a statement said gushes of gas were observed from the well on Thursday during servicing operations at the unit.

"Upon detection, ONGC immediately activated standard safety protocols. The site was promptly secured, and an emergency response team led by the Asset Manager reached the location without delay... the situation is now fully under control," it added.

Reinforcement teams and technical specialists reached the spot to ensure safe and swift normalisation of the well operations, the statement said.

"ONGC is confident that the situation will be brought back to normal very soon. A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the root cause of the incident," it added.

The company further said that it remains committed to the highest standards of operational safety, environmental care and community well-being. "Ensuring the safety of our personnel and the surrounding areas continues to be our utmost priority," it added.