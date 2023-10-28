Onion prices in Delhi's retail mkt jump to Rs 65-80 per kg; Centre selling at Rs 25/kg from buffer stock

Onion prices have further risen to Rs 65-80 per kg in the retail market of the national capital on lower supply.

Mother Dairy, which has around 400 Safal retail stores in the Delhi-NCR, is selling loose onions at Rs 67 per kg. E-commerce portal Bigbasket is selling at Rs 67 per kg, while Otipy at Rs 70 per kg.

Local vendors are selling onions at Rs 80 per kg.

Mother Dairy was selling onions at Rs 54-56 per kg on Wednesday and now the rates have touched Rs 67 per kg.

With the rise in retail prices, the Centre on Friday decided to step up the sale of buffer onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg in retail markets in order to provide relief to consumers.