Online game chat helps Delhi police in reuniting missing girl with family

Since the girl was not using any gadget, it was next to impossible to trace her location technically.



After examining the cell phone which the girl had been using, police came to know that she used to play an online game 'Free Fire' with another player Vikram Chauhan, a resident of Rajasthan.



The police also examined the call recording of her father's cell phone which she had used many times.



"We got to know that she was in touch with Vikram Chauhan, a resident of Rajasthan. Vikram was contacted. He told the police that the girl called him using the cell phone of an autorickshaw driver. She told Chauhan that she was near Sarojini Nagar situated Ram Nagar temple. A police team was sent there but she was not found," the police said.