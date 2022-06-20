Only 1,000 allowed to protest at Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police on Cong's 'Satyagrah'

Delhi Police has permitted the Congress to protest at Jantar Mantar but with not more than 1,000 people, it was officially learnt on Monday.



The Congress leaders and parliamentarians will hold "Satyagrah" for the second day at the Jantar Mantar against the defence recruitment scheme Agnipath in solidarity with the youth of the country.



"Based on our discussions and assurances given by you and keeping in view the law and order situation/VVIP movement, you are granted the permission to hold the said programme at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi on June 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.," an official order accessed by IANS read.



The party would have to provide a list of 1,000 people who will be demonstrating at the protest site.